Virat Kohli's 93 powers India to thrilling 4-wicket win over New Zealand in 1st ODI; social media erupts with joy

India launched their 2026 ODI campaign in style, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a tense chase of 301 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday (January 11). Veteran Virat Kohli's commanding 93 off 91 balls laid the foundation, while KL Rahul's cool-headed unbeaten 29 off 21 balls sealed a nail-biting finish. Captain Shubman Gill registered a solid 56, helping India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand build competitive total after winning the toss New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to bat first on a fresh pitch. Openers Devon Conway (56) and Henry Nicholls (62) forged a solid 117-run stand, setting a strong platform. Daryl Mitchell then played a crucial unbeaten knock of 84 off 71 balls, smashing three sixes and five fours to push the visitors to 300/8 in their 50 overs.

India's bowlers kept things tight in the middle phase. Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each, and Prasidh Krishna also registered two scalps. The total looked challenging, but the home side's batting depth promised an exciting pursuit.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill dominate the chase with composed innings India lost Rohit Sharma early for 26, but Gill and Kohli steadied the ship. Gill scored a confident 56, showing excellent captaincy both with the bat and on the field. Kohli then took center stage, delivering a remarkable 93 laced with eight fours and a six.

His innings shifted momentum, countering Kyle Jamieson's disciplined spells that had earlier troubled the top order. Shreyas Iyer added valuable 49 runs for stability before a late wobble saw India slip to 234/3 after Kohli fell short of a century, caught brilliantly by Michael Bracewell off Jamieson.

KL Rahul's finishing heroics seal a dramatic win The match hung in the balance with 14 runs needed off the last two overs. Enter KL Rahul, who arrived with composure and delivered under pressure. His unbeaten 29, featuring a cheeky lap shot and crunching boundaries, guided India to 306/6 in 49 overs. Harshit Rana's quick 29 off 23 balls also played a key role in the lower-order rescue. Kohli was named Player of the Match for his match-defining knock.