Virat Kohli's hilarious imitation of Arshdeep Singh's run-up during practice ahead of IND vs NZ ODI series | Watch video

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, 2026, in Vadodara. But before the match begins, a fun moment from Friday's training session has stolen the spotlight. Star batter Virat Kohli left everyone in splits by playfully mimicking left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's distinctive bowling run-up.

In a light-hearted display during nets, Virat Kohli copied Arshdeep Singh's unique sprint style. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, shows Kohli in fun mode as he imitates the pacer's run-up action. Rohit Sharma, watching from behind, couldn't help but smile at the sight, adding to the wholesome team vibe.

This fun interaction highlights the strong camaraderie within the Indian squad. Kohli, known for his intense on-field persona, often brings out his playful side during practice, making him a fan favourite both on and off the field.

Watch the viral video of Virat Kohli The clip captures Virat Kohli channelling Arshdeep Singh's signature run-up, the quick build-up, the bounce in his step, and that energetic delivery stride. Fans flooded social media with laughing emojis and heart reactions, praising Kohli's mimicking skills as always on point.

Team videos and fan accounts shared the moment widely. The relaxed atmosphere comes at a perfect time as India prepares to host New Zealand in the ODIs, following a busy international schedule.

This viral clip proves once again why Team India remains one of the most entertaining units in world cricket, intense when it matters, but full of joy and laughter when it doesn't.