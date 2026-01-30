Virat Kohli's Instagram account deactivated? Fans flood social media with shocking reactions

Social media erupted with reactions, from concern to speculations about the reason behind this sudden move.

Aachal Maniyar
Published30 Jan 2026, 01:30 AM IST
Virat Kohli's Instagram account deactivated
Virat Kohli's Instagram account deactivated(AFP)

Virat Kohli, Team India's batting icon, has left millions of fans puzzled after his official Instagram account vanished from the platform. The deactivation came to light on Friday, January 30, 2026, shortly following India's ODI series against New Zealand. With over 274 million followers, Kohli's profile, one of the most followed in the cricket world, is no longer searchable or visible in followers' lists.

Screenshot of Virat Kohli's Instagram account
(Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Why did Virat Kohli deactivate Instagram account?

No official explanation has come from Virat Kohli, his management, or Instagram so far. It remains unclear whether the 37-year-old took a voluntary step to deactivate the account or it is a glitch from the social media platform.

Notably, Kohli gradually reduced his social media activity in recent years, fewer personal updates, limited promotional posts, and a clear shift toward privacy and family time.

Social media reactions

Fans quickly noticed the change when trying to access @virat.kohli. Anyone trying to reach the profile now sees standard Instagram messages such as “This page isn’t available” or “The link may be broken, or the page may have been removed.” The sudden deactivation has sparked widespread concern, curiousity, and theories across social media platforms.

(More to follow)

