Virat Kohli’s stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Key insights into star batter’s form before DC vs RCB showdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are geared up to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Sunday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB will eye redemption after suffering a defeat to DC in their previous game, at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In that match, local star KL Rahul delivered a brilliant performance and single-handedly guided DC to win. Now, with the fixture scheduled at Virat Kohli’s home turf in Delhi, all eyes will be on the star batter to see if he can produce a similar masterclass and take his team closer to the playoffs.

Before the match begins, let's dive in and take a look at Virat Kohli's numbers at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, and his form against Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli's IPL journey in the 2025 season Virat Kohli started his IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the year 2008 and was retained by the franchise for IPL 2025. He has showcased match-winning performances and achieved various milestones in the ongoing season. He has amassed in the innings played.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2025

Innings played – 9

Total runs – 392

Average– 65.33

Strike Rate – 144.12

50s – 5

Highest Score – 73*

4s/6s: 35/13

Virat Kohli's stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium Across 10 IPL innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli has amassed 483 runs at an impressive average of 69.0. He has registered a highest score of 99 at the venue.

Virat Kohli at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL: Innings – 10, Runs – 483, Average – 69.0, Strike Rate – 146, Highest Score – 99, 50s – 6

Virat Kohli's performance against DC Facing Delhi Capitals, Kohli has scored 1079 runs in 31 innings. Interestingly, he tops the list of players to smash the most runs against the franchise. He has an average of 49.1 and a strike rate of 135. His highest score of 99 highlights his ability to challenge DC. Moreover, he has smashed 10 half-centuries, which is Virat's highest against any team in the history of the league.

Most runs against DC in IPL: Virat Kohli – 1079, Rohit Sharma – 1052, Ajinkya Rahane – 858

Most 50s by Virat Kohli against an opponent in IPL: DC – 10, CSK – 9, KKR - 7

Virat Kohli's form against current DC bowlers Virat Kohli vs Axar Patel in IPL: Innings – 12, Runs – 90, Outs – 1, Strike Rate – 118

Virat Kohli vs Kuldeep Yadav in IPL: Innings – 6, Runs – 61, Outs – 1, Strike Rate – 115

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc in T20s: Innings – 9, Runs – 88, Outs – 0, Strike Rate – 173

Virat Kohli vs T Natarajan in IPL: Innings – 6, Runs – 54, Outs – 1, SR – 169

Virat Kohli vs Mohit Sharma in IPL: Innings – 12, Runs – 90, Outs – 0, Strike Rate – 145