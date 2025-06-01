Virat Kohli's stats at Narendra Modi Stadium: Key insights into star batter’s form before IPL 2025 final clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to play their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Tuesday, June 3. They will face the winners of Qualifier 2 (either Punjab Kings or Mumbai Indians) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. The Rajat Patidar-led squad will eye their maiden title in the upcoming clash.

In the high-voltage thriller, all eyes will be on the star batter Virat Kohli, who has contributed significant runs to the franchise and played several match-winning knocks. Interestingly, whenever Virat registered a total of 50+ runs (8 times) in the current season, RCB have always won.

Before the summit clash begins, let's dive in and take a look at Virat Kohli's numbers at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and his current form.

Virat Kohli's stats at Narendra Modi Stadium Across 6 IPL innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Kohli has amassed 219 runs at an impressive average of 54.75. He has registered the highest score of 70* at this venue.

Matches played – 6

Total runs – 219

Average– 54.75

Strike Rate – 131.13

50s – 2

Highest Score – 70*

4s/6s: 15/9

Virat Kohli's IPL journey in the 2025 season Virat Kohli started his IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2008 and was retained by the franchise for all the years till IPL 2025. He has showcased match-winning performances and achieved various milestones in the ongoing season. He has amassed 614 runs in the 14 innings played.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 Matches played – 14

Total runs – 614

Average – 55.82

Strike Rate – 146.54

50s – 8

Highest Score – 73*

4s/6s: 63/19

Most runs for RCB in IPL 2025 Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in the history of the league with a total of 8618. Moreover, he has also scored the highest runs (614) for his franchise in the ongoing IPL season. He is followed by Phil Salt (387 runs), Rajat Patidar (286 runs), Devdutt Padikkal (247 runs) and Jitesh Sharma (237 runs).

