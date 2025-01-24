Virender Sehwag’s Net Worth: From Bentley to Sehwag International School, here’s what India’s 5th richest cricketer owns

Virender Sehwag net worth: Cricket legend Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat, who tied knot in 2004 are reportedly parting ways. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram and sources close to the family suggest that they have been living separately for several months.

As rumors about his separation grow, let's take a look at the net worth of this legendary cricketer.

Virender Sehwag net worth The former opener is said to have a net worth ranging between ₹340 crore and ₹350 crore and is also rannked 5th on the list of richest Indian cricketers, according to several media reports.

Reports suggest that in 2024, Sehwag earned over ₹30 crore annually, with ₹24 crore coming solely from social media platforms.

Mint couldn't independently verify the news.

Speaking of his luxury assets, Sehwag owns a mansion in Delhi's Hauz Khas and high-end cars, including the Bentley Continental Flying Spur and the BMW 5 Series.

Besides cricket, Sehwag entered the school business with Sehwag International School set up in Haryana. Accoring to the school website, “The focus at SIS is to offer 360° development to students. SIS thus focuses on every aspect of a student’s life, from academics to sports, to social skills, emotional and intellectual development.”

Despite retirement from cricket in 2015, Sehwag has stayed involved in the sport through his role on the commentary panel and as a member of the National Anti-Doping Agency’s Anti-Doping Appeal Panel.

Speaking of his other earnings, Shewag has also been associated with several top brands including Adidas, Reebok, Boost, Samsung and Hero Honda and more, media reports stated.

Virender Sehwag-Aarti Ahlawat divorce news Sehwag's public distancing from his wife has become a topic of discussion among their followers. Currently, no official statement has come from the legendary criketer on the same. The couple got married at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and have kept their personal life pivate.

Who is Virender Sehwag's Wife, Aarti Ahlawat? Aarti Ahlawat has largely stayed out of the media spotlight.

The forty-five-year-old Aarti Ahlawat was born and brought up in New Delhi.