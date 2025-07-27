FC Barcelona’s summer signing, Roony Bardghji, made an unforgettable debut at Noevir Stadium Kobe, scoring a significant goal in a 3-1 victory over Vissel Kobe. The 19-year-old Swedish winger showcased his immense potential in his first game for the team.

Roony Bardghji's stunning debut in the Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona game Notably, Roony Bardghji and Marcus Rashford made their debuts for Barcelona in the game against Vissel Kobe.

Entering the match in the second half, Bardghji wasted no time making an impact. His pace, confidence, and direct approach immediately stood out as he powered Barcelona’s attack. The young winger’s ability to take on defenders and create chances was evident from the moment he stepped onto the pitch.

Bardghji’s early moments were marked by two close attempts. His first effort, a powerful strike from just outside the penalty area, was thwarted by a Vissel Kobe defender. Moments later, a well-timed pass from teammate Marcus Rashford set him up inside the box, but luck wasn’t on his side as the shot missed the mark.

The breakthrough moment The defining moment of Roony Bardghji’s debut came when Marcus Rashford delivered a precise pass to Robert Lewandowski, who cleverly navigated behind Vissel Kobe’s defense.

The veteran Polish striker, showcasing his experience, laid the ball off perfectly for Bardghji on the edge of the box. With remarkable composure for a 19-year-old, Bardghji positioned himself expertly and slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner past goalkeeper Arai. The goal secured a 2-1 lead for Barcelona in the 77th minute.

A star in the making At just 19, Roony Bardghji has already demonstrated that he is ready to compete at the highest level. His debut performance was a blend of energy, skill, and goal-scoring instinctqualities that align perfectly with Barcelona’s attacking philosophy.

