Vladimir Tarasenko trade: Minnesota Wild acquire Detroit Red Wings veteran forward

The Detroit Red Wings traded their veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko on Monday to the Minnesota Wild, in exchange for future considerations. The deal marks another move in the 33-year-old’s NHL career. Notably, Tarasenko will join his sixth NHL team.

Advertisement

The decision reflects Vladimir Tarasenko's value as a seasoned scorer and the Red Wings’ strategic roster adjustments as they re-signed young talent like Albert Johansson.

Vladimir Tarasenko’s journey in the NHL Drafted 16th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko has showcased impressive performances. He has claimed 662 points (304 goals, 358 assists) in 831 regular-season games across the Blues, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, and Red Wings. His playoff pedigree is equally remarkable, with 73 points (49 goals, 24 assists) in 121 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Tarasenko helped the Blues secure their first title in 2019 and contributed to the Panthers’ inaugural championship in 2024 after joining them mid-season.

Advertisement

Vladimir Tarasenko's performance in the previous season and future Tarasenko’s performance last season with Detroit, 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games, demonstrates his reliability. Now, with one year left on his two-year, $9.5 million contract ($4.75 million AAV) signed on July 3, 2024, Tarasenko heads to Minnesota, where he will seek to bolster the Wild’s lineup before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2026.

International success Born in Yaroslavl, Russia, Tarasenko has made his mark on the international stage. He represented Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where his team finished fifth, and competed in three World Championships, earning a silver medal in 2015.

Red Wings’ strategy The Red Wings swiftly re-signed defenseman Albert Johansson, in another move. They agreed to a two-year contract with an annual average value of $1.125 million. The 24-year-old blueliner, selected 60th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut this season, registering three goals and nine points in 61 games. Johansson’s signing signals Detroit’s focus on developing young talent while managing cap space after moving Tarasenko’s $4.75 million cap hit.

Advertisement

Also Read | Florida Panthers trade for Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov

What is next for Minnesota and Detroit? For Minnesota, acquiring Tarasenko adds a proven scorer and playoff performer to the team aiming to climb the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, Detroit’s decision to trade Tarasenko allows them to reallocate resources and give younger players more opportunities.