Wait, what? 261 IPL jerseys worth ₹6.5 lakh stolen from Wankhede Stadium

A security guard at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office in Mumbai was arrested for stealing IPL 2025 team jerseys worth ₹6.5 lakh. The theft took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The accused, identified as 40-year-old Farooque Aslam Khan, allegedly stole 261 jerseys, each valued at around ₹2,500. Police said Khan committed the theft to fund his online gambling habit.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 13 but only came to light after a routine audit revealed missing stock from the storeroom. Upon checking CCTV footage, BCCI officials saw Khan walking out with a box full of jerseys.

The stolen kits were of different IPL teams, though it remains unclear whether they were meant for players or for public sale. Investigators said Khan sold the jerseys to an online dealer based in Haryana, whom he had connected with through social media.

261 Jerseys Stolen to Fund Gambling Habit "The guard claims he haggled a bit with the online dealer, but he hasn't yet specified how much he got for the deal," a police source told TOI.

The police further stated that the jerseys were sent via courier to the Haryana-based dealer, who has now been summoned for questioning.

"The online dealer says he was not aware that the jerseys had been stolen," a police official said. "The guard had told the man in Haryana that the jerseys were part of a stock clearance sale due to renovation work that was going on at the office."

So far, 50 of the 261 stolen jerseys have been recovered. Khan has reportedly told police that he received payment directly into his bank account but lost all the money to online gambling.

"He the guard claims he lost it all to online gambling," the police source added. Authorities are now verifying his bank details to confirm his version of events.

