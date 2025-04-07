Wankhede’s IPL Saga: Highs, lows, and records ahead of MI vs RCB clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday (April 7). The match will be played at MI's home ground, Wankhede Stadium. The venue has witnessed 117 IPL matches, delivering thrilling contests and unforgettable moments. Here is a glimpse into its cricketing prowess, IPL records, and best performances by the players.

Match Records in IPL Out of the 117 matches played, teams batting second slightly have an upper hand, emerging victorious 63 times (53.85%), compared to 54 wins (46.15%) for teams batting first. This suggests that the team that chases has been marginally more successful in Mumbai. When it comes to toss, teams winning the toss secured wins in 61 matches (52.14%), while those losing the toss won 56 times (47.86%). Remarkably, no matches have ended without a result.

Total matches played: 117

Matches won by batting first: 63

Matches won by batting second: 54

Average score batting first stands: 169.69 runs

Most successful run chase: 214/4 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (2023)

Average Runs per Over: 8.55

Best Performances by players The list of highest individual innings at the Wankhede stadium is led by A B de Villiers with a score of an unbeaten 133 runs for RCB against MI in the year 2015. When it comes to the best bowling performance in a match, two players share the best figures of 5/18: Harbhajan Singh for MI vs CSK in 2011, and P W H de Silva for RCB vs SRH in 2022. In terms of overall highest totals at the venue, Rohit Sharma tops the list with 2308 runs and in the bowling front, Lasith Malinga ranks first with 68 wickets.

Team Milestones The highest team innings recorded in Mumbai is RCB’s 235/1, also from that memorable 2015 clash against MI. On the other hand, the lowest total is recorded by Kolkata Knight Riders, who were bundled out for just 67 in 2008, against MI. The highest successful run chase is 214/4 by MI against Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

The upcoming match in Mumbai will be a thrilling contest. While Mumbai Indians will want to break their losing streak, RCB who slipped from the first position in the Points Table after their recent loss, will want to bounce back. Here are their individual statistics at the venue.

Mumbai Indians IPL stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Matches played: 86

Matches won: 52

Matches lost: 33

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 234

Lowest Score: 87

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Matches played: 18

Matches won: 8

Matches lost: 10

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 235