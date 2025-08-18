Subscribe

Want to advertise your brand in Asia Cup 2025 during India matches? What's the ad rate in IND vs PAK clash? Know details

Updated18 Aug 2025, 01:41 PM IST
The India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025 has garnered much attention.
The India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025 has garnered much attention. (AFP)

The advertisement rates for the Asia Cup 2025 have skyrocketed with the India vs Pakistan clash driving the biggest demand. With just merely 20 days left for continental showpiece to begin from September 9 in United Arab Emirates (UAE), BCCI's media rights holder till 2031, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has priced the Television ads at 14 lakh- 16 lakh per 10 seconds. The Asia Cup 2025 will be aired on Sony Sports channels and live streaming on SonyLIV.

Based on an Economic Times reports, the Ad packages on TV is priced at 18 crore for Co-presenting sponsorship while it would cost 13 crore for associate sponsorship. The spot-buy packages would cost 16 lakh per 10 seconds or 4.48 crore for all India and non-India games. That means, a 10-second Ad for an India vs Pakistan clash would cost a maximum of 16 lakh.

As far as digital Ads are concerned, which will be on SonyLIV, the Co-presenting and highlights partner would cost 30 crore each while one has to shell out 18 crore for a Co-powered-by package. It must be noted that 30 per cent of all digital ads are reserved for India matches.

Asia Cup 2025 Ad Rates by Format

  • Pre-roll ads: 275 ( 500 for India matches; 750 for India vs Pakistan)
  • Mid-roll ads: 225 ( 400 for India matches; 600 for India vs Pakistan)
  • Connected TV ads: 450 ( 800 for India matches; 1,200 for India vs Pakistan)

According to a Business Standard report, DP World has already been roped in as a title sponsor for the Asia Cup 2025, by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The Asian board has also signed Wonder Cement, Spinny, and Groww as global sponsors. Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water, Haier, Daikin, and Ozone are the official partners.

India's Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

India have been grouped alongside UAE, Oman and Pakistan in Group A. The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20 format, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in 2026 jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Post the group stage, India will enter the Super Four stage. The top two teams in the Super Four stage will play in the final.

OpponentDate Venue
UAESeptember 10Dubai
PakistanSeptember 14Dubai
OmanSeptember 19Abu Dhabi
 
CricketAsia Cup 2025
