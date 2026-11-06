Warriors vs Heat: Stephen Curry scores 29 points as Golden State Warriors extend winning run to six consecutive games

Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Yaxel Lendeborg added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, as Golden State Warriors recorded their sixth consecutive win second straight win, defeating Miami Hear 120-100 in the ongoing NBA Cup 2026.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 14 rebounds, Davion Mitchell contributed 22 points and eight assists and Bam Adebayo added 18 and 10 rebounds for Miami, which was outscored 26-9 during one crucial stretch of the third quarter and couldn't recover.

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Draymond Green had a season-high 11 assists and Georges Niang scored 13 points off the bench as the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak since starting the season 0-3.

Stephen Curry ups ante after half-time Curry began 1 for 8 and was 2 of 10 at halftime before coming on in the third quarter and finished 9 for 19 with six 3-pointers, just missing his fourth straight game with 30 or more points because he rested once the game was out of hand.

Klay Thompson scored 11 points in his return and reunion with his former Warriors team and received a warm ovation before tipoff. A night after Thompson hit a winning 3-pointer with a second left in overtime of a 117-116 victory at the Clippers, he finished 3 for 10 from the floor.

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Andrew Wiggins also faced his old Golden State teammates and scored just two points on 1-of-6 shooting to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Heat in their third stop on a five-game West Coast road trip. Miami is focused on defending the 3-point line, coach Erik Spoelstra calling it “high on the priority list.”

Also Read | Lakers beat Heat 138-117: Doncic stars as LA clinch second straight NBA win

The Warriors wound up 39% — 16 for 41 — from long range. With his 3-pointer at the 7:03 mark of the opening quarter, Curry moved into 17th place on the NBA's career scoring list by passing Oscar Robertson (26,710). Former Warriors assistant coach Jarron Collins attended the game as Golden State honored his late twin brother, Jason, on Pride Night.

Arizona bounces back from opening loss Motiejus Krivas scored 30 points, freshman Caleb Holt added 21 as No. 5 Arizona bounced back from a season-opening loss to blow out Cal Poly 104-84 on Thursday night. The Wildcats (1-1) struggled offensively Monday night in an 84-75 loss to UCLA in Las Vegas, shooting 7 of 30 from 3-point range as the Bruins collapsed in on Krivas.

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Arizona bounced back with a dominating performance in their home opener, scoring 59 points by halftime and finished with a 56-26 advantage in the paint while shooting 55% from the floor.

Krivas made 10 of 13 shots and grabbed eight rebounds after being limited to eight points against UCLA. Ivan Kharchenkov had 16 points after scoring 38 in the opener, adding 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James, scored his first college basket with a 3-pointer a 3 1/2 minutes into the game. He finished with five points on 2-of-5 shooting. The Mustangs (1-1) have one of the nation's most experienced teams with 13 returning players, but were no match for the bigger, stronger Wildcats.

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Hamad Mousa led Cal Poly with 30 points and made 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Pushed around by UCLA in the opener, the Wildcats did the same to the smaller Mustangs. Arizona pounded the ball inside, scoring 30 first-half points in the paint. The Wildcats made 20 of 32 shots and scored 19 points off Cal Poly's 14 turnovers to lead 59-41 at halftime.

With agency inputs

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