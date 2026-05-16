Was more proud of Jemimahs World Cup semi-final knock: Virat Kohli hails Rodrigues for memorable inning

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace batter Virat Kohli lavished praise on India women stars Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues for their defining performances in two of the biggest matches in women's cricket in the last 12 months, calling Rodrigues' World Cup semi-final century against Australia the "more special" innings between the two.

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Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Kohli highlighted Mandhana's natural ability and composure after the left-hander powered RCB to their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title with a blistering 41-ball 87 against Delhi Capitals in the final.

Mandhana's knock came despite battling a "massive flu" and helped RCB complete the highest successful chase in WPL history as they hunted down 204 in 20 overs to secure back-to-back titles.

"Smriti has always had this very unique talent and very unique way of hitting the ball. It's very evident when you watch her play. She's a very gifted, natural timer of the ball, which is amazing to watch. When you watch her bat, it's like, wow, she hit some amazing shots. You don't actually feel like she's putting a lot of force. But this is the skill, to meet the ball at the right spot. And it races through. And she just plays beautiful cricket shots," Kohli said.

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Reflecting on Mandhana's title-winning innings, Kohli added, "It was amazing to watch her perform like that in the finals. But I wasn't surprised by it in a way that I didn't feel like she could do this. She's done it before, also. But in, yes, a high-stakes game, it was amazing the way she batted. And also when she was sick."

Kohli also reserved special praise for Rodrigues for her unbeaten 127 against Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final, where India chased down a record 338 with nine balls to spare.

Rodrigues stitched together a crucial 167-run stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who contributed 89, as India scripted the highest successful run chase in Women's World Cup history.

"The more I was proud of was Jemimah (Rodrigues). She was unbelievable (in the semi-final knock against Australia). Because of what she had gone through in the tournament. Yes, luck plays a factor in the game. You always feel grateful for the moments when luck was on your side. But when you look at the overall picture and how things were unfolding, it was a meant-to-be moment for her," Kohli said.

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"There is no doubt in anyone's mind or heart when you watch that knock and the way she played. She looked zoned out. She was in that vortex where she was completely in her own world. She's just watching the ball. There's Australia in front of her. She doesn't feel that; she's bothered about all of that. It's a record chase. It's against the world champions. Strongest team out there," he added.

Kohli further praised Rodrigues' mental toughness and ability to rise above adversity on the grand stage.

"And to do it in front of her own people, Mumbai, parents, what she had gone through. Amazing mental strength and resilience. When you speak to someone, and you know how they are receiving the information, you can see it. Both of them were like they were understanding the finer details of what I'm trying to say. And where they could take the standards of women's cricket eventually," he said.

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"How the ownership comes into play and how they need to rise above all the complications that happen in the environment. Because the goal is to take cricket to another standard, which they have done to be fair," Kohli said.

Comparing the two memorable knocks, Kohli admitted Rodrigues' World Cup heroics edged ahead in emotional value.

"So, both tremendous innings and both memorable ones. Of course, if you ask Smriti as well, she would say that if she had performed like that in the World Cup semi or the WPL finals, she would have chosen the World Cup. So, between the two, I would say the more special one for me was Jemimah. Although Smriti's was of high quality, world-class in skill. Very proud of both of them," Kohli concluded. (ANI)

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