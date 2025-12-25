Washington Commanders add Chris Rodriguez Jr to injury report as questionable for Christmas Day clash against Cowboys

The Washington Commanders received a late surprise on Christmas morning, adding running back Chris Rodriguez Jr to their injury report. He is now listed as questionable for the NFL Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys due to an illness. This last-minute update comes just hours before kick-off at Northwest Stadium.

Both teams enter the game eliminated from playoff contention, with the Commanders at 4-11 and the Cowboys at 6-8-1. The contest is more about pride in this heated NFC East rivalry and evaluating players for the future.

Chris Rodriguez's impact and season performance Chris Rodriguez Jr, a third-year back from Kentucky, has emerged as a key part of the Washington Commanders' ground game this season. Through 12 games, he has carried the ball 96 times for 435 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Rodriguez has earned double-digit carries in several recent games, proving his value as an early-down runner. His physical style and efficiency have made him a key player, especially as the team navigates injuries elsewhere.

If Rodriguez is limited or unable to play, Croskey-Merritt could see an increased workload. Veterans Jeremy McNichols and Chase Edmonds provide additional depth and could see increased roles in passing situations or as change-of-pace options.

The backfield committee has evolved throughout the year, with Rodriguez emerging as a dependable option. His potential absence, even if temporary, could shift the ground game's dynamics against a Cowboys defense looking to end on a high note.

Broader Washington Commanders injury context The Washington Commanders face significant challenges beyond the running back position. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been sidelined for the season due to a lingering elbow injury, and backup Marcus Mariota is out with hand and quad issues. This paves the way for veteran Josh Johnson to start, with Jeff Driskel as backup and practice squad elevation of Sam Hartman in reserve.

Other players ruled out include linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion), defensive tackle Daron Payne (back), and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique). These absences weaken both sides of the ball, forcing younger players to step up in the game.

Despite the injuries, this Christmas Day contest remains a classic rivalry. The Commanders aim to play spoiler at home while evaluating talent for 2026. Rodriguez's status will be worth monitoring right up to inactives, as even a limited appearance could influence the run-heavy approach, likely with Johnson under center.