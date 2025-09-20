Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels to miss NFL Week 3 clash; Marcus Mariota to start against Las Vegas Raiders

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders' star quarterback, has been sidelined for their NFL Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Dan Quinn announced Friday. Daniels, who suffered a knee sprain in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, will miss the first game of his NFL career. Notably, veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota will step in as the starter for the Commanders’ home game on Sunday.

Advertisement

Jayden Daniels’ injury and recovery Jayden Daniels, the 2024 Pro Bowler and AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, sustained the knee injury during Washington’s Thursday Night Football defeat. Despite showing progress in his recovery, including limited participation in Friday’s practice, Quinn emphasized a cautious approach to ensure the 24-year-old’s long-term health.

“I said at the beginning we were going to be very diligent about his return to play and make sure we didn’t miss any steps,” Quinn stated. “So we’re gonna be smart, not just fast.”

Quinn noted Daniels’ competitive drive, saying, “The player wants to do everything all the time, that’s who he is as a competitor, which is what I love, but that’s how we’ll roll.”

Advertisement

Daniels was unable to practice fully this week, prompting the team to prioritize his recovery over a premature return. The young quarterback, described as day-to-day earlier in the week, has started all 19 games of his career thus far, making this a significant moment for both him and the Commanders.

Jayden Daniels' performance Daniels has been a standout in his rookie season, completing 59.7% of his passes (43 of 72) for 433 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Additionally, he has contributed 85 rushing yards on 18 carries, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

Marcus Mariota steps into the spotlight Marcus Mariota, a former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, will take the place of Daniels for the Washington Commanders in the upcoming game. This will mark his first start since December 4, 2022, when he played for the Atlanta Falcons against the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Mariota, now in his second season with the Commanders, made three appearances last year but has primarily served as a backup. Interestingly, this game pits him against the Raiders, one of his former teams from his 2020-21 stint as a backup in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Mariota’s experience will be crucial as the Commanders (1-1) look to maintain their competitive edge against a Raiders team also sitting at 1-1.

Washington Commanders' full schedule for upcoming games Week 3: Sun, Sep 21, 2025 vs. Las Vegas Raiders - 1:00 PM ET

Week 4: Sun, Sep 28, 2025 at Atlanta Falcons - 1:00 PM ET

Week 5: Sun, Oct 5, 2025 at Los Angeles Chargers - 4:25 PM ET

Week 6: Mon, Oct 13, 2025 vs. Chicago Bears - 8:15 PM ET

Week 7: Sun, Oct 19, 2025 at Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 PM ET

Week 8: Mon, Oct 27, 2025 at Kansas City Chiefs - 8:15 PM ET

Week 9: Sun, Nov 2, 2025 vs. Seattle Seahawks - 8:20 PM ET

Advertisement

Week 10: Sun, Nov 9, 2025 vs. Detroit Lions - 4:25 PM ET

Week 11: Sun, Nov 16, 2025 at Miami Dolphins - 9:30 AM ET

Week 12: BYE WEEK

Week 13: Sun, Nov 30, 2025 vs. Denver Broncos - 8:20 PM ET

Week 14: Sun, Dec 7, 2025 at Minnesota Vikings - 1:00 PM ET

Week 15: Sun, Dec 14, 2025 at New York Giants - 1:00 PM ET

Week 16: Sat, Dec 20, 2025 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 PM ET

Week 17: Thu, Dec 25, 2025 vs. Dallas Cowboys - 1:00 PM ET