Washington Commanders RB battle heats up with Austin Ekeler and Jacory Croskey-Merritt after Brian Robinson trade

The Washington Commanders traded Brian Robinson to the San Francisco 49ers, leading to reshuffling in their running back situation. After the move, Austin Ekeler and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt emerged as the Commanders’ backfield focal points.

Austin Ekeler Austin Ekeler, now in his 30s, will step into the primary running back role post-trade. Known for his versatility, Ekeler excels as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, making him a significant part of Washington’s offense.

In the previous season, he amassed 733 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. The Commanders are likely to use him strategically in passing situations and short-yardage plays to preserve his health over the season.

Ekeler’s experience and reliability make him the backbone of the backfield. His role as a receiving back complements the team’s passing attack, and he is expected to see consistent touches, particularly in third-down situations.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a seventh-round pick, came into the limelight with his preseason performance. He racked up 72 rushing yards and a touchdown across two games.

While his college stats were modest, the Commanders’ decision to move on fromBrian Robinson indicates confidence in his ability to contribute.

Croskey-Merritt’s speed and playmaking ability could see him carve out a significant role, possibly challenging Ekeler for early-down carries. If he continues to impress, Croskey-Merritt could become a key piece in the running game, offering a contrast to Ekeler’s steady production.

Depth Chart concerns Behind Ekeler and Croskey-Merritt, the Commanders’ running back depth is thin. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are likely to compete for backup roles, but neither has shown enough to demand significant playing time.

Other backs, like Demetric Felton and Kazmeir Allen, are more likely headed for the practice squad. Injuries to the top two could expose this lack of depth, making it critical for Washington to keep Ekeler and Croskey-Merritt healthy.

The Commanders’ offense is set to evolve with quarterback Jayden Daniels entering his second year and Deebo Samuel joining Terry McLaurin at wide receiver.

The interplay between the run and pass games could make Washington’s offense more unpredictable and effective.