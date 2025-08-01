Washington Commanders sign Braylon Sanders after Terry McLaurin trade request - Report

The Washington Commanders signed Braylon Sanders after their star wide receiver, Terry McLaurin requested a trade due to stalled contract negotiations. The signing of Sanders, a 26-year-old free agent, signals the Commanders’ intent to add depth to their receiving unit.

Braylon Sanders' form Notably, Sanders last appeared in an NFL regular-season game in 2022 with the Miami Dolphins. During his brief stint with the Dolphins, he recorded two receptions for 17 yards on three targets across three games.

In 2024, he spent time on the New England Patriots’ practice squad but did not see game action. While Sanders may not immediately fill McLaurin’s shoes, his addition provides the Commanders with a young, athletic option as they prepare for their first preseason match.

Terry McLaurin’s trade request Terry McLaurin, the Commanders’ No. 1 receiver, frustrated by slow progress in contract extension talks, requested a trade.

A two-time Pro Bowler, McLaurin is in the final year of a three-year, $68.3 million deal, set to earn $15.5 million in 2025. His 2024 stats, 82 catches, 1,096 yards, and a career-high 13 touchdowns justify his push for a contract matching top receivers like Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase.

McLaurin’s camp is reportedly seeking around $30 million annually, while the Commanders’ offer falls short. Despite the trade request, the team has shown no interest in moving him, having turned down inquiries from other clubs in recent months.

Braylon Sanders’ potential role Without McLaurin, the Commanders rely on trade acquisition Deebo Samuel and veterans like Noah Brown, KJ Osborn, and Chris Moore. Braylon Sanders will add competition, especially with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels building chemistry with the group.