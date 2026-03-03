Washington Commanders to release Marshon Lattimore; save $18.5M in cap space ahead of NFL free agency

The Washington Commanders are set to release veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore before the start of the new league year on March 11. The decision, widely anticipated following Lattimore’s season-ending injury in November, will free up $18.5 million in salary cap space as Washington prepares to be aggressive in free agency.

The move signals a pivotal offseason shift for the Commanders as they look to reshape their secondary and maximize financial flexibility.

A costly injury likely to end Marshon Lattimore’s tenure Marshon Lattimore, 29, tore the ACL in his left knee in NFL Week 9, cutting short what had been a promising stretch. He had started every game prior to the injury but was unable to return for the remainder of the regular season.

The Washington Commanders acquired Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints at the 2024 trade deadline, sending draft picks while receiving a fifth-rounder in return. However, injuries once again hampered his availability. He missed a combined eight games due to a hamstring issue last season, including six after arriving in Washington. Despite that, he suited up for all three of Washington’s postseason games, showing resilience during the playoff push.

Over the past four seasons, durability has been a recurring concern. Since 2021, Lattimore has dealt with multiple injuries, including a lacerated kidney and broken ribs in 2022, an ankle injury in 2023, and ongoing soft-tissue setbacks. He has not played more than 10 games in a season during that span.

Financial flexibility and defensive reset By releasing Marshon Lattimore, the Washington Commanders will save $18.5 million against the salary cap, positioning them among the top five teams in available cap space entering free agency.

Currently, the Commanders have two potential starters under contract. Trey Amos, who started as a rookie before suffering a broken leg in Week 10, and Mike Sainristil, a 2024 second-round pick who has emerged as a steady contributor over the past two seasons. However, depth and reliability remain concerns, making cornerback a clear priority.

A decorated career at a crossroads Originally selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by New Orleans, Marshon Lattimore quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier defensive backs. He earned four Pro Bowl selections in his first five seasons and was widely regarded as a shutdown corner in his prime.

As the NFL’s new league year approaches, Marshon Lattimore now faces an uncertain market, while the Washington Commanders turn their focus toward building a younger, healthier secondary for 2026.