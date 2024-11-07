Watch: Angry Alzarri Joseph leaves field after disagreement with captain Shai Hope during WI vs ENG 3rd ODI

In a rare incident, West Indies pacer Alzaari Joseph was caught leaving the field after having a disagreement with captain Shai Hope during their third ODI against England on Wednesday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The incident unfolded during the fourth over of England innings. Having conceded just two runs in his first over, Joseph was brought for his second.

After bowling the first ball to Jordan Cox, Joseph seemed unhappy with the field placements and was caught saying something animatedly to Hope, probably about the positioning of slip fielders, while standing at the end of followthrough.

With England reeling at 10/1 at that time, Joseph fired another salvo three balls later when he had Cox out off a short-of-a-length delivery, caught by Hope behind the wickets. Despite the wicket of Cox, the 27-year-old hardly celebrated and fumed as he still argued with Hope.

Watch the whole incident here

Soon after the over was finished Joseph left the field as former captain and current head coach Darren Sammy tried to calm his fast bowler down from the boundary ropes. However, Sammy's efforts didn't count as Joseph walked up the stairs to the dressing room.

Within a few minutes, Joseph re-emerged but was not brought into the field immediately as Hayden Walsh Jr came in as substitute fielder. However, the brief shake-up happened as West Indies got two more wickets in the next six overs to keep England at 24/4 at the end of 10 overs.

The visitors revived their innings with a 70-run stand between Phil Salt (74) and Sam Curran (40) for the fifth wicket. Although Curran missed on a well-deserved fifty, Salt then partnered with Dan Mousley (57) for another 70-run partnership to take the team to a respectable position.