Watch: Cardi B's celebration after Stefon Diggs' touchdown in Patriots vs Falcons game

Cardi B made an appearance at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, 2 November, a month-and-a-half after disclosing she is expecting a baby with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. An ESPN report claimed that the New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, welcomed Cardi B into his suite at Gillette Stadium for the team's fixture against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The report further noted that the videoboard at the venue displayed Cardi B cheering after Diggs' 11-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Cardi B celebrates Stefon Diggs’ touchdown In a video shared by the New England Patriots on X, Cardi B can be seen cheering Diggs' touchdown with his trademark on-field celebration by putting her left hand over her face and extending her right hand in front of her and waving it.

The official X handle of the NFL also shared a video showing Kraft and Cardi B watching the fixture between the Patriots and the Falcons. “Robert Kraft & @iamcardib enjoying football on a Sunday,” the post read.

Stefon Diggs’ reaction After the game, Diggs was asked if it was nice to score a touchdown with special guests in attendance. He replied, "It was all right. I think she was a little late. I don't know yet. I have to do my homework; I have to watch the tape on that one." As per ESPN, when asked if he taught Cardi B his touchdown celebration dance, Diggs responded, "No, she picked it up on her own. Dance moves are a little shaky, though.”

According to ESPN, on Sunday, Diggs became the 29th player in the history of the NFL to record 900 receptions. Diggs tied receiver Julio Jones as the fifth-fastest player in history to reach the 900-reception mark, doing so in just 153 games.