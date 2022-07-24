Neeraj Chopra gets silver in World Championships: Watch video of his final throw

Neeraj Chopra began with a foul throw today, but got his rhythm back with a fourth round throw of 88.13m which made him to jump to the second place.
Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra has created a historic moment for India with becoming only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by bagging silver in the javelin throw final. He began with a foul throw today, but got his rhythm back with a fourth round throw of 88.13m which made him to jump to the second place.
Take a look at the video how Neeraj Chopra finished to second place,
In the video, it can be seen that the Olympic medalist began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to reach the fourth position after three rounds and then he got his pace back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to finish at second position. His fifth and sixth throws were also fouls.
Before Chopra, the legendary long jumper Anju Booby George was the first Indian to win a medal, bronze, in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.
He had also topped the Group A qualification round and qualified for the final at second place behind Peters by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. Peters had topped Group B with an effort of 89.91m.
After winning a medal, Neeraj Chopra said that competition was tough but hunger for gold will continue. He asserted that he will give his best in the Commonwealth Games.
“The only thing that come into my mind at that time was to apply full force in the final. And that's exactly what I did. I faced few problems in the first three throws but made a good comeback and managed to win the silver medal," Chopra said as quoted by news agency ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Neeraj Chopra for creating this historic moment for India and termed the achievement ‘a great accomplishment’ of ‘one of the most distinguished athletes’ Neeraj Chopra.
Meanwhile, the other Indian in the competition, Rohit Yadav finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m and had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.