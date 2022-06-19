Watch: Neeraj Chopra endures nasty fall, yet bags gold at Kuortane Games

The 24 year old from Chandigarh, is the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics. He is also the first track and field athlete from India to win at the IAAF World U20 Championships, where in 2016 he achieved a world under-20 record throw of 86.48 m, becoming the first Indian athlete to set a world record.

