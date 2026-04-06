Watch: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma seek blessings at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2026 clash

Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma visited the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday, along with Tilak Varma, seeking spiritual blessings ahead of the Mumbai Indians’ crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals.
The visit of the "Hitman", who is currently in fine form, has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom are hoping for another big knock from their favourite opener.
The former Indian captain batter took time out from the team’s training schedule to travel to the temple, located atop the Nilachal Hills. Widely regarded as one of India’s most prominent Shakti Peeths, the shrine draws devotees from across the country.
Rohit was seen offering prayers and performing rituals under tight security, while locals gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the cricketer.
Rohit has been a key figure in Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up this season, with his aggressive approach earning praise from the coaching staff.
His recent performances have reinforced his role as the backbone of the side. With a transformed look from the previous season, the right-hander started IPL 2026 with a bang against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thus laying a strong platform for Mumbai Indians' easy win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
However, Rohit fell for 35 against Delhi Capitals despite getting a strong start. Meanwhile, Tilak, another important member in Mumbai Indians' middle-order hasn't had the best of the starts this season. The left-hander wasn't at his top form for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 either.
While the southpaw managed just 20 against KKR, the Hyderabad-born lad gave a simple return catch to Mukesh Kumar without even getting off the mark against Delhi. With the IPL 2026 entering its middle phase, Tilak's form will certainly be a concern for the five-time champions.
Mumbai Indians are currently stationed in Guwahati for their match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium against Rajasthan Royals on April 7, with an aim to bounce back after a defeat against Delhi Capitals. With just a win in two games, Mumbai Indians are placed sixth in the IPL 2026 points table, while Rajasthan Royals sit in the top four with four points from two games.
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