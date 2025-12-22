Watch: Steelers receiver DK Metcalf caught on video swiping at Detroit Lions fan during game

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf has found himself in the centre of controversy Sunday (local time) after taking a swipe at a fan who was leaning over a railing during the second quarter of their match against the Detroit Lions.

Metcalf and the fan, wearing a black-and-blue shirt and a blue wig, were speaking to each other before the two-time Pro Bowler threw a right hand toward the man's face. Metcalf did not appear to make much, if any, contact, as per a report by the Associated Press.

He had one reception on six targets for five yards in the first half.

The 28-year-old Metcalf is in his first season with the Steelers after spending six seasons with Seattle.

The fan was tracked down by the Detroit Free Press, who told the publication that he was “a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”

When said fan was asked his name, he told the publication, "My name is 'Biggest Detroit Lions Fan Ever that got attacked by DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.'"

It was only later revealed that his real name was Ryan Kennedy from Pinckney, Michigan.

Ryan claimed that the receiver attacked him after he called the latter by his official full name: “What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf," Kennedy told the Detroit Free Press, adding, "He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that, and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby."

Meanwhile, Tracy Wolfson, the CBS sideline reporter watching the incident unfold, said, "He came over because the fan in the stands was holding a '4' Pittsburgh jersey, he went over, and the fan said something to him," as per a DFP report.

"Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything. We'll see if the league takes action, guys," Wolfson added.