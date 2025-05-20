Watch Video | Rafael Nadal’s voice elevates poetic Roland-Garros 2025 tribute, netizens say, ‘It gave goosebumps’

The French Open 2025 began with qualifiers on May 19, with the main draw set to begin on May 25. Ahead of this year’s Roland Garros, an official trailer has sparked excitement among fans worldwide. Tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who has won 14 titles, narrates a poetic ode to the clay courts in Paris and the spirit of the game. His heartfelt voiceover felt like a personal reflection of his unbreakable bond with the red clay.

Rafael Nadal's narration The video opens with Nadal saying, “Only where love is written in capitals. Only the clay where champions fight.” It immediately captivates the viewers.

The trailer takes viewers through a wave of different emotions and evokes powerful moments from the game. It features raw reactions from players, gritty slides across the surface and relentless rallies from Roland Garros.

"Only the glide, the slide, the might, only endurance until the night," the poetry further mentioned. "Only where hats fit on every head. Only where clay marks passion in red." It can be interpreted as a nod to the open arms with which Roland-Garros embraces fans. Nadal closes the narration with - "Only a stage for courage and fire. Only here, where all dreams transpire. Only at Roland Garros."

Social media reactions The trailer, shared across social media platforms, has sparked a wave of reactions, with fans on Instagram posting comments like, “Nadal’s voice gave me goosebumps!” and “I'm not crying, I've just got clay in my eyes.”

A tribute to clay’s unique spirit The trailer sets the tone for a French Open 2025 filled with drama and legacy. Nadal's narration serves as a stirring tribute to the tournament and underscores its lasting significance in the world of tennis.

French Open 2025 full schedule May 19 to May 23 - Qualifying rounds

May 25 - The main draw begins

June 5 and June 6 - Men’s and Women’s Semifinals

June 7 - Women’s Singles Final

June 8 - Men’s Singles Final