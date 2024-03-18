Active Stocks
Watch: Virat Kohli calls RCB 'Superwomen' in special video after WPL 2024 win

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

RCB men's ex-skipper Virat Kohli congratulated the women's team for clinching their first T20 title in the Women's Premier League, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final.

WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate with the trophy after winning the WPL-T20 final cricket match against Delhi Captals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (PTI Photo) Premium
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate with the trophy after winning the WPL-T20 final cricket match against Delhi Captals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (PTI Photo)

Legendary Indian batter and former skipper of RCB men's side Virat Kohli on 17 March congratulated Smriti Mandhana and her team through a video call as the women's team won the maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in a thrilling final. In an Instagram story, he also hailed the 'Superwomen' of RCB. This is RCB's first-ever T20 title across both WPL and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat Kohli's Instagram story
Virat Kohli's Instagram story

In the chase of 114, RCB put on a 49-run opening stand, powered by Sophie Devine (32 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six). However, RCB was tested by Delhi bowlers in middle overs and skipper Smriti Mandhana (31 in 39 balls, with three fours) departed at a crucial juncture to leave RCB at 82/2 in 15 overs. 

However, Ellyse Perry (35* in 37 balls, with four boundaries) and Richa Ghosh (17* in 14 balls, with two fours) finished the chase with three balls left. Minnu Mani and Shikha Pandey took a wicket each for DC.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kohli also returned to India, following the birth of his son Akaay, and is set to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL. Kohli had opted out of the India-England Test series citing "personal reasons". Later on, it was announced that the break was taken so that the batting star could be present for the birth of his son in the UK. "@imVkohli HAS ARRIVED ...and that moment is here! The Red King is back in India, ready to start his #IPLonStar campaign on March 22 v CSK," IPL broadcaster Star Sports tweeted on X.

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 08:22 AM IST
