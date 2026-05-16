Watkins shines as Aston Villa overrun Liverpool to secure Champions League place

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins scored two and had another disallowed as Aston Villa set itself up nicely for next week’s Europa League final with a stylish 4-2 win at home against Liverpool on Friday.

Victory also guaranteed Villa a place in next year’s Champions League.

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The win just five days before Villa face Freiburg in the final of the Europa League means Unai Emery’s men ensured a top five finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool was three points behind in fifth and still sweating whether it will make it into next year’s Champions League.

Liverpool had the better of the opening exchanges with Cody Gakpo seeing a goal ruled out for offside and Emiliano Martinez pushing away a swerving long-range effort from Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, Villa found its composure as the half went on and took the lead three minutes before halftime. Morgan Rogers placed a perfect right-foot shot beyond the reach of Giorgi Mamardashvili after a well-worked corner kick.

Virgil van Dijk’s header eight minutes into the second half brought Liverpool level but Villa started to dominate as the game opened up.

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Watkins had a goal chalked off for offside but made up for it just a few minutes later when he took advantage of a slip by Szoboszlai that set Villa free on the counterattack.

He added a third in the 73rd when he side-footed home from point-blank range after Mamardashvili made two excellent stops.

It was Watkins’ sixth goal in his last seven league games and he was a constant threat to a Liverpool rearguard that looked shaky every time Villa stormed forward.

Emiliano Buendía had a long-range effort smack the bar — Rio Ngumoha did the same for Liverpool at the other end — then John McGinn added the fourth two minutes from time with a superbly placed shot into the far corner.

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Van Dijk made it 4-2 in stoppage time with a header but it was scant consolation for a Liverpool team that looked tired and sluggish.

Its last game of the season is at Brentford on May 24, while Villa takes on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on the same day.

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