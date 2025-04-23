We are going to regroup, realign and refocus again: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant after loss to DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered an easy win by eight wickets against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday (April 22). In the match played at LSG's home ground, Ekana Stadium Lucknow, KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel guided DC to chase the target of 160 runs in just 17.5 overs. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the loss after the match.

Rishabh Pant on the role of toss in the LSG vs DC match In the match, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first. Coming to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants' batting line-up collapsed and they managed to score just 159/6 in 20 overs at a ground where the par score was 190.

"We knew we were 20 runs short. In Lucknow, the toss played a big part. Whoever is bowling first, they get a lot of help from the wicket. We just had to stay back, we just couldn't get it away. It always happens in Lucknow, in the second innings, the wicket gets better and batter to bat on, that's how the game goes and you can't be complaining," Rishabh expressed.

"Yes, toss is playing a huge part here, but as a team, we are not looking for excuses," he added.

Lucknow Super Giants on the IPL Points Table LSG are currently in the fifth position on the points table with five wins out of nine matches played. They have 10 points in their bag with an NRR of -0.054.

Rishabh Pant on his batting position in the game Rishabh Pant came lower down the order in the match and was dismissed on a duck by Mukesh Kumar.

"The idea was to like capitalize. We sent Samad to capitalize on a wicket like that. After that Miller came in and we just really got stuck in the wicket. Eventually, these are the things we got to figure out and try to find our best combination going forward," Pant said

Rishabh Pant on strategy in the remaining games "I haven't thought about anything as of now, just finished the match, we are gonna regroup, realign and refocus again. Just going to be playing the next match from a fresh start," the LSG skipper reflected.

Lucknow Super GiantsPlaying XI Aiden Markram,Mitchell Marsh,Nicholas Pooran,Rishabh Pant (c & wk),Abdul Samad,David Miller,Shardul Thakur,Digvesh Singh Rathi,Ravi Bishnoi,Avesh Khan,Prince Yadav