We are still in the competition but hanging on by thread: CSK coach Stephen Fleming on team’s current ranking

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in a much-awaited clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (April 20). In the previous game when both teams locked horns, CSK won the game by four wickets. While they will want to register another win against their arch-rivals, MI will want to bounce back and beat CSK in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings on the IPL 2025 Points Table MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are currently positioned at the bottom of the IPL Points Table. They have won just two matches out of the seven games played so far. They have four points and an NRR of -1.276. While their chances of making it to the Playoffs are bleak, they can still make it to the top four. Ahead of the match against MI, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has shed light on the team's current ranking.

Stephen Fleming on CSK's current ranking "We are still in the competition but we are hanging on by the thread, trying to find a balance between giving the guys an extended run to show some form and also, wanting to get results," Stephen Fleming expressed concern.

"Unfortunately the position we find ourselves in, we have run out of time to be too patient on the other hand. We've got eyes on the season, but we've also got a little bit of a look forward, making sure that we are developing players for the future and that might be the second half of the season if it doesn't go well over the next couple of games," he added.

"Our results to date have brought all the squad members into play. It's been our tradition in the past to stick with more experienced players and they've given us the results that we were after," Fleming spoke about the CSK squad.

Full Squads: Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre