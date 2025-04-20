We can correct some of our mistakes in the batting unit: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar ahead of clash against PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (April 20). The last time, both teams faced each other, Shreyas Iyer's PBKS clinched win by 5 wickets in game shortened by rain, played at RCB's home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the match to be played at PBKS' home ground, Mullanpur, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar spoke about their strategy in the game.

Rajat Patidar ahead of PBKS vs RCB clash "No matter how the wicket plays, we need to bat well and get a winning total," Rajat Patidar expressed.

"The bowling unit is doing pretty well, that's a big positive. The batters have played with intent, that's something pleasing. We can correct some of our mistakes in the batting unit," he further added.

RCB's position in the Points Table of IPL 2025 RCB are currently in the fifth position on the Points Table. They have won four away matches and lost all the three home games, so far. They have 8 points and an NRR of +0.446. Interestingly, RCB are the only team to not win a single game played at their home ground.

Matches that RCB lost at home ground this season Lost vs Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

Lost vs Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Lost vs Punjab Kings by 5 wickets

RCB vs PBKS previous game The previous match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings was shortened to just 14 overs due to rain. Coming to bat first, the RCB batters struggled and managed to score 95/9 powered by Tim David's half-century. However, PBKS chased the target in just 12.1 overs and added two more points to their tally.

"Initially it was sticking and two paced, but we could have done far better as a batting unit. Partnerships are important, we have lost wickets in quick intervals and that's a big lesson for us. The wicket wasn't that bad, it was under covers for a long time, it helped their bowlers, credit goes to them," Rajat Patidar said after the game.

Probable Playing XIIs Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis(wk), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.