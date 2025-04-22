We faltered with our batting: Ajinkya Rahane reflects on Kolkata Knight Riders’ loss against Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost the second match on a trot as Gujarat Titans (GT) dominated them with a win on the 21st of April (Monday). Coming to bat first, Shubman Gill's GT posted 198/3 in 20 overs. However, Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR couldn't chase the target due to their batting line-up collapse and managed to score just 159/8 in 20 overs. After losing the match by a huge margin of 39 runs, Rahane reflected on what went wrong in the game played at their home ground, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Advertisement

Ajinkya Rahane on KKR's batting struggles "I thought 199 was chaseable, we came back into the game really well with the ball. When you are chasing 199, you expect a good opening start with the batters, that's where we are struggling throughout this tournament. We faltered with our batting. We need to learn as quickly as possible and keep going," Rahane spoke about KKR's batting collapse.

"It's just a matter of time, we've got quality batters in the middle order and I back them completely. Angkrish has been batting really well. Today we pushed the other boys to get the run rate going up," he added.

Ajinkya Rahane on the importance of fielding "Fielding is a part I always believe we can control as a team. If you can save 10-15 runs on the field, that's always better for the team. It's always about intent and attitude, you got to be switched on throughout the 20 overs, that's where we are lacking," the KKR skipper expressed.

Advertisement

KKR current standing on the IPL Points Table Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in the seventh position of the IPL 2025 Points Table. They have managed to win just three out of the eight matches played, so far. They have six points and an NRR of +0.212.

Ajinkya Rahane on the upcoming matches "The guys are working hard. This format is always about being brave. You can't think too much about the past. You need to learn from your mistakes. Whenever you're doing well, look for improvement. If you're not doing well, even if we get 1% better as a team, that's very important," Ajinkya Rahane seemed optimistic about the remaining season.

Kolkata Knight Riders' upcoming matches KKR vs PBKS - 26th April 2025

Advertisement

DC vs KKR - 29th April 2025

KKR vs RR - 4th May 2025

KKR vs CSK - 7th May 2025

SRH vs KKR - 10th May 2025