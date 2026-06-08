We Said Goodbye to Messi and Ronaldo (Twice). This Time, It’s Really Over.

The thing about the long term is that time catches up to you eventually. Though Messi has scored 12 times in 14 games for Inter Miami this season, and Ronaldo bagged 28 in 30 for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, there is no question that these soccer heroes have lost a step. Ronaldo may still look like he belongs in a Marvel movie, but his dip in efficiency already saw him benched at the World Cup four years ago. As for Messi, he continues to stroll through matches like he’s wandering around an art gallery.