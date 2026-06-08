You might have heard us say this before.
We Said Goodbye to Messi and Ronaldo (Twice). This Time, It’s Really Over.
SummaryThe GOATs who defined an entire era of sports are playing in their sixth World Cup. There won’t be another—no matter how wrong we were before.
You might have heard us say this before.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.More