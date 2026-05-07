'We used our batters feedback on how pitch is playing': SRH assistant coach James Franklin after win over PBKS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 33 runs to overthrow them at the table-toppers in the IPL 2026 on Wednesday, and the SRH Assistant Coach James Franklin credited the win to the feedback of the batters, which Pat Cummins and Co. used to restrict PBKS to 202/7 while chasing a daunting 236 in Hyderabad.

"We found all the feedback from our batters, particularly from the first innings. They found the pitch was slowing down quite a lot, and when the Punjab bowlers were bowling off-pace cutters into the wicket, it was a little bit harder to hit. That was the feedback that our bowling group got," said Franklin during the post-match press conference.

"Obviously, we used it a lot throughout that innings when we bowled. Particularly when you bat first in games, how you then try to execute your bowling plans has a lot to do with the batting feedback on how the pitch is playing. We used that advantage from batting first today to implement in our bowling innings," he added.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting feedback influence their bowling strategy against Punjab Kings? ⌵ SRH assistant coach James Franklin stated that feedback from their batters indicated the pitch was slowing down. This information was used by the bowling group to adjust their plans and execute effectively when defending their total against PBKS. 2 What were the key reasons for Punjab Kings' defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad? ⌵ Punjab Kings lost by 33 runs primarily due to dropped catches early in the match, which allowed SRH's batters to score heavily. Additionally, PBKS suffered an early collapse in their chase, falling to 23/3, and lacked sufficient support for Cooper Connolly's century. 3 How did Nitish Kumar Reddy contribute to Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory? ⌵ Nitish Kumar Reddy provided an all-round performance for SRH. He scored an unbeaten 29 off 13 balls with aggressive intent in the death overs and also contributed with his bowling, taking a wicket and showing good pace with the new ball. 4 What impact did the SRH vs PBKS match have on the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 33 runs, propelling SRH to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points. Punjab Kings, who were previously table-toppers, slipped to the second position with 13 points. 5 Why was Cooper Connolly's century in vain for Punjab Kings? ⌵ Despite Cooper Connolly scoring an unbeaten 107, his century was in vain because Punjab Kings fell 33 runs short of SRH's total of 235. He received limited support from the rest of the batting lineup, and the team experienced an early collapse.

Defending a big total, Cummins rotated his bowlers effectively to ensure PBKS never gained the momentum needed for a miracle. Cummins (2/34), Shivang Kumar (2/45), Sakib Hussain (1/40) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/11 in 2 overs) were the wicket takers for the hosts.

Reddy also contributed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 29 in just 13 balls with the help of a couple of sixes and as many fours.

Franklin spoke highly of Reddy's all-round ability and said, "Any team in cricket will always say that their team functions better when they've got an all-rounder who's playing well and being able to contribute both with bat and ball. And that's exactly what Nitish is doing at the moment. He's confident. He's playing really well with the bat. He's coming in and showing great intent as soon as he comes out with the bat. And then the bowling as well. He's probably just nudged his pace up a little bit this season. He's swinging the new ball when he's getting that opportunity to bowl in the power play. And again, he's creating opportunities."