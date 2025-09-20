Wendell Smallwood Jr case: How did former Eagles' RB defraud more than $600,000 in COVID relief funds?

Wendell Smallwood Jr, a former Philadelphia Eagles running back, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for orchestrating schemes that defrauded the government of over $645,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. The Delaware native, once a key player in the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl victory, turned to crime after his NFL career faltered.

Who is Wendell Smallwood Jr? Wendell Smallwood Jr, born in Wilmington, Delaware, realized his dream of playing for the Philadelphia Eagles when he was drafted as the 153rd overall pick in 2016. His career highlight came in 2017, contributing to the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

However, after being sidelined by the Eagles in 2019, Smallwood struggled to maintain his NFL career with brief stints at the Washington Redskins (2019) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2020). Over six seasons, he earned roughly $3 million.

What was the COVID fraud? What Schemes did Wendell Smallwood Jr use? Between 2020 and 2023, Smallwood masterminded three fraudulent schemes targeting federal relief programs, according to prosecutors. He filed fake applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), designed to support businesses during the pandemic.

Additionally, he submitted fraudulent tax filings to the IRS. These efforts netted $645,000, as reported by WHYY.org. Smallwood worked with accomplices, using shell companies and recruiting others to file false claims while collecting kickbacks. A 2023 raid on his New Jersey home also uncovered assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, leading to separate charges.

Why was he sentenced to 18 months? On September 18, 2025, Smallwood faced Judge Richard G Andrews, expressing remorse, “I feel like I let the community down. I let my family down. I have nobody to blame but myself.”

His attorney argued for probation, citing his tough upbringing and volunteer work with Wilmington’s Police Athletic League.

Prosecutors, however, sought a 33-month sentence, emphasizing the deliberate, multi-year nature of the fraud. Andrews sentenced Smallwood to 18 months in prison and ordered him to repay the full $645,000, per the Delaware News Journal. He will begin his sentence in December after completing criminology coursework at West Virginia University.

