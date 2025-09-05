Were Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni scared of Yuvraj Singh? Yograj Singh's ‘backstabber’ remark ignites fresh controversy

The pair of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni during their playing career wooed fans on the cricket field. From doing a victory parade on a bike to winning three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy - together, the camaraderie between Dhoni and Yuvraj was there in the public to see and judge.

Not just Dhoni, Yuvraj's friendship with Virat Kohli is also often talked about as one of the strongest bonds in Indian cricket. Recently, Kohli was even spotted at Yuvraj's charity event in London, at the same time during India's Test tour of England last month.

A former India cricketer and father of Yuvraj, Yograj Singh recently launched a fresh attack on Yuvraj's former teammates, calling them "backstabbers" and stated players were scared of his son in the team. Yograj's remark came when he was asked in an interview whether Kohli could have given Yuvraj more chances towards the end of latter's career.

While Dhoni made his debut after Yuvraj, the all-rounder played his last days in Indian cricket under the leadership of Kohli. Yuvraj played his last game for India in 2017 in an ODI against West Indies, under the leadership of Kohli. “There are no friends in the sphere of success, money and glory,” Yograj told Insidesport.

“There were always backstabbers, people who wanted to put you down. People were scared of Yuvraj Singh because they were afraid where he would usurp their seats because he was such a great player created by the God Almighty. He has been the greatest of players, who they were scared – right from MS Dhoni, everybody – 'oh he might take my chair',” he added.

Virat Kohli supported me a lot: Yuvraj Singh Despite Yograj's claims, the 43-year-old contradicted his father's remarks and claimed both Dhoni and Kohli supported Yuvraj. “When I made my comeback in the Indian team, Virat Kohli supported me a lot during his captaincy. If Virat hadn’t supported me, my comeback would never have happened,” Yuvraj had said in an interview back in 2023.

