West Ham United vs Chelsea live streaming: Where to watch Premier League 2025-26 clash, predicted lineups and more

West Ham United are set to lock horns with Chelsea in a much-awaited Premier League clash on Friday (August 22). The game will be played at London Stadium in London, England. With the Hammers eager to rebound and secure a vital win, and the Blues aiming to maintain their momentum, this highly anticipated clash promises intense action and high stakes.

Here are all the details about the upcoming Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea.

West Ham United vs Chelsea - Match details Date: August 22 in the United States, August 23 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET (August 22) in the United States | 12:00 AM IST (August 23) in India.

Venue: London Stadium.

Team news - West Ham United vs Chelsea, EPL 2025-26 West Ham United

West Ham face challenges with key players Crysencio Summerville, George Earthy, and Luis Guilherme sidelined due to injuries. However, the Hammers' core squad remains largely intact, allowing manager G. Potter to field a competitive side as they aim to secure a positive result in the upcoming fixture.

Chelsea

Chelsea head into the match strengthened by summer signings Liam Delap, João Pedro, and Jamie Gittens, as they seek their first victory of the season. The Blues are hampered by injuries to Benoit Badiashile (leg), Levi Colwill, Omari Kellyman (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (strain), and Tosin Adarabioyo, which may impact their defensive setup under manager E. Maresca.

West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League - Predicted starting lineups West Ham Probable XI: M. Hermansen (GK); J. Todibo, M. Kilman, N. Aguerd, A. Wan-Bissaka; J. Ward-Prowse, L. Paqueta, T. Soucek, M. Diouf; C. Wilson, J. Bowen.

Chelsea Probable XI: R. Sanchez (GK); T. Chalobah, M. Cucurella, J. Acheampong, R. James; E. Fernandez, M. Caicedo, P. Neto; Estevao, C. Palmer, J. Pedro.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the West Ham United vs Chelsea match? The West Ham United vs Chelsea clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States along with Telemundo. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Head-to-head details Matches won by the West Ham United: 43

Matches won by Chelsea: 51

Matches ending in a draw: 23