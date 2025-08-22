Subscribe

West Ham United vs Chelsea live streaming: Where to watch Premier League 2025-26 clash, predicted lineups and more

Premier League: Here are all the details including live streaming, predicted XIs, and head-to-head record about the upcoming match between West Ham United and Chelsea.

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Aug 2025, 09:40 PM IST
Joao Pedro #20 of Chelsea FC celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Malo Gusto #27, Cole Palmer #10 and Enzo Fernandez #8 of Chelsea FC during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match against Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium. (file photo)(Getty Images via AFP)

West Ham United are set to lock horns with Chelsea in a much-awaited Premier League clash on Friday (August 22). The game will be played at London Stadium in London, England. With the Hammers eager to rebound and secure a vital win, and the Blues aiming to maintain their momentum, this highly anticipated clash promises intense action and high stakes.

Here are all the details about the upcoming Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea.

West Ham United vs Chelsea - Match details

Date: August 22 in the United States, August 23 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET (August 22) in the United States | 12:00 AM IST (August 23) in India.

Venue: London Stadium.

Team news - West Ham United vs Chelsea, EPL 2025-26

West Ham United

West Ham face challenges with key players Crysencio Summerville, George Earthy, and Luis Guilherme sidelined due to injuries. However, the Hammers' core squad remains largely intact, allowing manager G. Potter to field a competitive side as they aim to secure a positive result in the upcoming fixture.

Chelsea

Chelsea head into the match strengthened by summer signings Liam Delap, João Pedro, and Jamie Gittens, as they seek their first victory of the season. The Blues are hampered by injuries to Benoit Badiashile (leg), Levi Colwill, Omari Kellyman (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (strain), and Tosin Adarabioyo, which may impact their defensive setup under manager E. Maresca.

West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League - Predicted starting lineups

West Ham Probable XI: M. Hermansen (GK); J. Todibo, M. Kilman, N. Aguerd, A. Wan-Bissaka; J. Ward-Prowse, L. Paqueta, T. Soucek, M. Diouf; C. Wilson, J. Bowen.

Chelsea Probable XI: R. Sanchez (GK); T. Chalobah, M. Cucurella, J. Acheampong, R. James; E. Fernandez, M. Caicedo, P. Neto; Estevao, C. Palmer, J. Pedro.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the West Ham United vs Chelsea match?

The West Ham United vs Chelsea clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States along with Telemundo. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Head-to-head details

Matches won by the West Ham United: 43

Matches won by Chelsea: 51

Matches ending in a draw: 23

Notably, Chelsea have won three games out of their last five matches and one clash ended in a draw.

 
