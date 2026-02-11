West Indies pull off stunning upset over England in T20 World Cup 2026 clash

West Indies delivered the first major upset of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, defeating two-time champions England by 30 runs, in a thrilling Group C encounter at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (February 11).

The Windies posted a commanding 196/6 before their spinners dismantled England's chase, restricting them to 166 all out in 19 overs. This result sends shockwaves through the tournament, as pre-match favourites England suffered an early stumble.

West Indies set a daunting target After England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field, West Indies openers Brandon King and Shai Hope provided a solid start. Despite early wickets, Sherfane Rutherford stole the show with a blistering middle-order knock, powering West Indies to a strong total. Rutherford's aggressive batting, combined with contributions from Rovman Powell and others, saw the Caribbean side reach 196/6.

England's bowlers struggled to contain the late surge, with Sam Curran and Jamie Overton picking up key wickets but unable to stem the flow of runs on a batting-friendly pitch.

England's chase crumbles under spin pressure Chasing 197, England got off to a promising start with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, but the West Indies spinners turned the game on its head. Gudakesh Motie led the charge with three wickets, while Roston Chase claimed two and Akeal Hosein one. The spin trio choked the England middle order, causing regular fall of wickets. Harry Brook's side lost momentum quickly, slipping to positions like 90/4 and later struggling despite a fighting knock from Sam Curran (43 off 30 balls, including some big sixes). Shamar Joseph sealed the victory with late strikes, including the final wicket of Adil Rashid.

Player of the match and key moments Sherfane Rutherford earned Player of the Match for his match-defining innings that set up the imposing total. West Indies' spinners were clinical, exploiting the conditions perfectly to defend a big score. This win boosts West Indies to four points from two games, strengthening their Super 8 hopes, while England have two points from two matches after a narrow escape against Nepal earlier.