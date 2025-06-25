West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs AUS Test series, schedule, full squads and more

The West Indies are set to host Australia for a highly-anticipated three-match Test series starting June 25, 2025, as part of the World Test Championship (WTC). After a disappointing loss to South Africa in the WTC final, Pat Cummins’ Australian side will be geared up to bounce back. On the other hand, the Caribbean team will also want to clinch a win at their home ground.

The last time these teams faced each other was in the year 2024. The series ended with a 1-1 series draw, highlighted by Shamar Joseph’s remarkable 7-68 at the Gabba.

Team News Australia Australia will face a challenge after Steve Smith was sidelined for the first Test due to a finger injury sustained in the WTC final. Moreover, Marnus Labuschagne has also been dropped for the opening match. Sam Konstas is likely to open alongside Usman Khawaja, with Josh Inglis replacing Smith.

West Indies The West Indies, under new captain Roston Chase, are exploring a transitional phase. Chase, who hasn’t played a Test since March 2023 took over from Kraigg Brathwaite, who stepped down earlier this year. The absence of veteran pacer Kemar Roach could impact their bowling front. However, young players like Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph are expected to perform well.

West Indies vs Australia Test series: Full Schedule and venues First Test: June 25 – 29, 2025, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (10:00 AM local time) (7:30 PM IST)

Second Test: July 3 – 7, 2025, National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada (10:00 AM local time) (7:30 PM IST)

Third Test: July 12–16, 2025, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica (1:30 PM local time) (11:00 PM IST)

West Indies vs Australia: Where to watch the Test series? In India The series won’t be broadcast on TV channels. Fans can stream all matches live on the FanCode platform.

In the West Indies Viewers can watch the match on ESPN across the Caribbean, with live streaming available on Disney+.

In Australia The Tests will be broadcast on ESPN via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Disney+, and Fetch TV.

In the United States Broadcast details are yet to be confirmed.

Full Squads West Indies: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales