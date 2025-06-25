Subscribe

West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs AUS Test series, schedule, full squads and more

WI vs AUS Test series: Here are all the details about the upcoming clash between West Indies and Australia.

Aachal Maniyar
Published25 Jun 2025, 01:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Pat Cummins (L) of Australia and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies pose with the Frank Worrell trophy one day ahead of the 1st test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
Pat Cummins (L) of Australia and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies pose with the Frank Worrell trophy one day ahead of the 1st test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.(AFP)

The West Indies are set to host Australia for a highly-anticipated three-match Test series starting June 25, 2025, as part of the World Test Championship (WTC). After a disappointing loss to South Africa in the WTC final, Pat Cummins’ Australian side will be geared up to bounce back. On the other hand, the Caribbean team will also want to clinch a win at their home ground.

Advertisement
Also Read | Watch: Dale Steyn breaks down on TV show after South Africa's WTC final win

The last time these teams faced each other was in the year 2024. The series ended with a 1-1 series draw, highlighted by Shamar Joseph’s remarkable 7-68 at the Gabba.

Team News

Australia

Australia will face a challenge after Steve Smith was sidelined for the first Test due to a finger injury sustained in the WTC final. Moreover, Marnus Labuschagne has also been dropped for the opening match. Sam Konstas is likely to open alongside Usman Khawaja, with Josh Inglis replacing Smith.

West Indies

The West Indies, under new captain Roston Chase, are exploring a transitional phase. Chase, who hasn’t played a Test since March 2023 took over from Kraigg Brathwaite, who stepped down earlier this year. The absence of veteran pacer Kemar Roach could impact their bowling front. However, young players like Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph are expected to perform well.

Advertisement

West Indies vs Australia Test series: Full Schedule and venues

First Test: June 25 – 29, 2025, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (10:00 AM local time) (7:30 PM IST)

Second Test: July 3 – 7, 2025, National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada (10:00 AM local time) (7:30 PM IST)

Third Test: July 12–16, 2025, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica (1:30 PM local time) (11:00 PM IST)

West Indies vs Australia: Where to watch the Test series?

In India

The series won’t be broadcast on TV channels. Fans can stream all matches live on the FanCode platform.

In the West Indies

Viewers can watch the match on ESPN across the Caribbean, with live streaming available on Disney+.

In Australia

The Tests will be broadcast on ESPN via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Disney+, and Fetch TV.

Advertisement

In the United States

Broadcast details are yet to be confirmed.

Full Squads

West Indies:

Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Australia:

Pat Cummins (C), Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann

 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsWest Indies vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs AUS Test series, schedule, full squads and more
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts