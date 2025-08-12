Subscribe

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live streaming in India: How to watch WI vs PAK series decider? Check predicted XIs

The ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan is locked at 1-1. While Pakistan won the first game by five wickets, West Indies secured a win in the second by the same margin. The third West Indies vs Pakistan ODI will start on 7 PM IST on August 12.

Koushik Paul
Published12 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
The West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series is locked at 1-1 after two games.
The ongoing ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan is set for a thrilling ending in the final match to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday (August 12). Both the teams have won one game each in the series.

Pakistan started the series with a five-wicket win, thanks to fifties from captain Mohammad Rizwan and debutant Hasan Nawaz. However, West Indies turned things in a rain-hit second game on Sunday which was reduced to 37-overs per side.

Sent into bat first, Pakistan managed just 171/7. For West Indies, Jayden Seales took three wickets, including that of Babar Azam, who was dismissed for a three-ball duck. In reply, West Indies romped home in 33.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

A win for West Indies in the final game would help Shai Hope's men in the direct qualification process for the 2027 ODI World Cup. A lot of buzz will be around former Pakistan captain Babar, who is without an international hundred for more than two years.

WI vs PAK 3rd ODI Trinidad weather report

After the second game was hit by rain, the third match is also under rain threat with a cloud cover during the day. According to Accuweather.com, the weather report for August 12 says 68% probability of precipitation. There are 16% probability of thunderstorms on the day. In the afternoon, one and half hours of rain expected.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match details

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Date: August 12

Time: 7:00 PM IST

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI predicted XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

How to watch WI vs PAK 3rd ODI in India on OTT?

The third ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will not be televised in India unfortunately. However, fans in India can still watch the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI live on sports OTT platform FanCode.

 
