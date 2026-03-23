West Indies women team fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against Australia

Kingstown [Saint Vincent and Grenadines], March 23 (ANI): The West Indies women's cricket team have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first T20I against Australia at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent.

Match referee Reon King of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Emirates International Panel imposed the sanction after the hosts were found two overs short of the required rate, even after accounting for time allowances, the ICC reported.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which states that for minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Jacquline Williams, along with third umpire Candace La Borde and fourth umpire Maria Abbott.

Australia women secured a commanding 43-run victory over the West Indies in that match.

Batting first, Australia Women posted a competitive total on the board, with Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry putting up a disciplined performance to set the tone early in the series. The innings was built on steady partnerships and timely acceleration, ensuring a challenging target for the visitors.

In response, West Indies Women struggled to keep up with the required run rate, losing wickets at regular intervals, which ultimately derailed their chase. Australia's Beth Mooney was named Player of the Match for her brilliant half-century.

Coming to the match, Australia Women posted 164/6 in 20 overs after Mooney played a top knock of 79 off 55 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes.

Ace all-rounder Ellyse Perry played a fighting knock of 36 off 32 balls, with two fours and one six, as Australia crossed the 160-run mark in their innings. Apart from these two, none of the batters crossed the 10-run mark.

For the West Indies Women, Deandra Dottin (3/35), Chinelle Henry (2/28), and Jahzara Claxton (1/24) were among the wicket-takers.

Chasing 165, opener Qiana Joseph (45 off 39 balls, with seven fours and one six) played a fighting knock, but a brilliant bowling performance by Australia Women restricted the hosts to just 121/6 in 20 overs, losing the contest one-sidedly.

For Australia Women, Kim Garth (1/17), Alana King (3/14), and Georgia Wareham (2/14) were among the wicket-takers.