'Weve qualified, but there are still areas to improve': RR skipper Riyan Parag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag said that while RR were pleased to win against Mumbai Indians (MI) and qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 play-offs on Sunday, there are still areas to improve.

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Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable 205/8 in their 20 overs, powered by a collective batting effort. In reply, RR's bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict the Mumbai Indians to 175, sealing a commanding 30-run victory.

He explained that the decision to promote Jofra Archer up the order was a tactical move to accelerate scoring, as the pitch required aggressive intent rather than conservative batting.

"Obviously, it's good when things go to plan. I know we've won the game, we've qualified, but a lot of areas where we can do better. Wanted the set batter to play a little longer (the move to have Jofra at 7, Jaddu at 9). We needed runs. It's a wicket where you can't have two players batting in the middle and going at a run a ball. Wanted one guy to take the initiative, take the risk. Have taken a lot of brave calls, actually, this season. That's how I like to lead," Parag said after the match.

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A sensational all-round effort by Jofra Archer and a fine bowling performance by bowlers helped RR bag the final playoff spot, beating MI by 30 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

It was a brilliant display by Jofra Archer with both bat and ball. He first made a quick 15-ball 32 to take his side past the 200-run mark and then dismantled the MI batting order with his pace bowling. He took three wickets while conceding only 17 runs. Archer was promoted in the batting order when he came to bat in the 13th over after the dismissal of Dhruv Jurel. Archer hit three sixes and a four in his 32-run knock.

With this win, RR reach a total of 16 points, displacing Punjab Kings (PBKS), who were there with 15 points.

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MI finishes at the ninth spot, with four wins and ten losses, giving them eight points. With this win, the Rajasthan Royals have confirmed the eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Mullanpur on Wednesday. (ANI)