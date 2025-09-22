What is Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony? How to vote for players; all you need to know

The Ballon d'Or 2025 awards ceremony is set to take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, celebrating the best talent in football from the 2024/25 season. This year's event is scheduled for 9:00 PM CET, September 22 (September 23, 12:30 AM IST for Indian viewers). There are significant changes and new categories introduced to further spotlight global footballing achievements.
The Ballon d'Or, organized by France Football since 1956, is regarded as the top individual accolade in world football. It recognizes outstanding performances and exceptional talent.
The 69th ceremony in 2025 will honour both male and female stars with equal categories, reflecting the ever-growing importance of women’s football, and includes special recognition for humanitarian contributions in the sport.
The 2025 edition presents 13 awards, signifying a new era. They are as follows:
Men's Ballon d'Or (Best Male Footballer)
Men's Kopa Trophy (Best Male Young Player)
Men's Yashin Trophy (Best Male Goalkeeper)
Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (Male Top Scorer)
Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Male Coach)
Men's Club of the Year Trophy
Women's Ballon d'Or (Best Female Footballer)
Women's Kopa Trophy (Best Female Young Player) - new for 2025
Women's Yashin Trophy (Best Female Goalkeeper) - new for 2025
Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (Female Top Scorer) - new for 2025
Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Female Coach)
Women's Club of the Year Trophy
Socrates Award (Humanitarian Contribution)
An international jury of sports journalists selects the winners, following a transparent and criteria-based system. For the men’s Ballon d'Or, votes come from 100 journalists from the world’s top 100-ranked football nations.
On the other hand, for the women’s award, 50 journalists from the top 50 FIFA women's nations take part.
Each juror selects their top 10 players from a shortlist of 30 nominees, awarding points based on rank.
Key criteria for selection are -
1. Individual performances throughout the season.
2. Team achievements and contributions.
3. Demonstration of class and fair play on and off the field.
The player with the highest aggregate points across all votes is declared the winner.
Every journalist awards points based on their ranking of the top 10 players.
1st place: 15 points
2nd place: 12 points
3rd place: 10 points
4th place: 8 points
5th place: 7 points
6th place: 5 points
7th place: 4 points
8th place: 3 points
9th place: 2 points
10th place: 1 point
The player with the most total points from all jurors becomes the Ballon d’Or winner. If two or more players finish with the same points, the number of first-place selections is used to break the tie, followed by second-place, and so forth if needed.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025