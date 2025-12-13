What is dry needling session? Here's all you need to know as Steelers star T J Watt undergoes surgery for lung injury

Steelers star T.J. Watt suffered a partially collapsed lung during a dry needling treatment at the team facility on Wednesday, 10 December, raising questions about how the incident happened and the current status of his recovery.

He is one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL and the 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year.

J.J. Watt, T.J.'s brother, said in a social media statement on Friday that T.J. went through a surgery the day of after the injury to repair and stabilise his lung. He was discharged from the hospital later on Friday, 12 December.

The Steelers have not shared any more details about the incident. In an initial statement on Thursday, Pittsburgh spokesperson Burt Lauten said Watt was taken to the hospital for further checks on his lung after he felt “discomfort” at the practice facility on Wednesday.

Even though, dry needling is not unusual during an NFL player's physical therapy, but a major incident like this is rarely reported.

What is dry needling? Dry needling is a treatment where a trained professional inserts a very thin needle into specific areas of the body to help reduce pain and improve movement. Unlike “wet” needling or injections, which use hollow bore needles to inject the medication, dry needling uses a solid needle and does not involve injecting any drugs.

Dry needling treatment is commonly used to treat muscle pain and strains, tendon problems, heel pain such as plantar fasciitis and even headaches. Over the decade, its use has grown significantly, and it is now a routine treatment in many sports rehab centers or athletic training rooms, according to a news report by ESPN.

Who is legally allowed to perform dry needling depends on the state laws. It can be done by a range of practitioners, including physical therapists, athletic trainers, acupuncturists, chiropractors, physicians, physician assistants, nurses and nurse practitioners.

Health care professionals typically undergo post-graduate education specific to dry needling procedures. There is no nationally recognized board that oversees dry needling certification, hence training requirements vary by state. But, most programs include classroom learning, hands-on practice, and written and practical exams focused on safety.

Are there any reactions seen after the treatment? Dr. Sue Falsone, president and founder of Structure and Function Education told ESPN that patient safety is always a priority in any treatment. However, she noted that, like any medical procedure, dry needling also carries a risk of adverse reactions.

Falsone added that most commonly reported adverse reactions in scientific literature are relatively benign. These include minor bleeding, usually just a drop ot two at the needle site, localised bruising, and pain or residual soreness at or away from the area treated.

“Pneumothorax [punctured lung] is reported in the literature as a very rare event,” Falsone told the sports media firm.

Did Watt have a chest or back injury before the treatment? Watt has not appeared on the team's practice or injury report this season. Coach Mike Tomlin also said on Thursday that, to his knowledge, Watt didn't have an injury that was worthy of being listed on the report, including after the Steelers’ Week 14 game, ESPN reported.

Watt had appeared on the practice report because of a toe injury during the week leading up to the game at Baltimore, and earlier in the season, he was listed on the practice report because of a hip issue leading up to the Week 8 home game against the Green Bay Packers.