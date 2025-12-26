What is the best way to train for a marathon?

Running ability depends on three main factors, each partly genetic but all amenable to training. The first is the lactate threshold: the point at which lactate builds up in the blood faster than it is cleared away. Lactate is a byproduct of metabolism and the threshold marks the highest intensity at which the body can meet energy demands aerobically before shifting to less efficient pathways. The second factor is VO₂ max, the maximum rate at which the body can deliver and use oxygen during exercise. Both of these can improve with training.