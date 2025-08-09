What is Tommy Fleetwood’s net worth? All you need to know about golf star's wealth and career

Tommy Fleetwood, a standout golfer at the 2025 St Jude Championship, has impressed the fans with his consistency and skills. Known for his Ryder Cup success and record-breaking prize money without a PGA Tour win, Fleetwood has amassed significant wealth.

Tommy Fleetwood’s net worth Tommy Fleetwood’s net worth is estimated at £23.3 million ($31.3 million), according to the PGA. This figure reflects his remarkable career, where he holds the record for the most prize money earned by a golfer without a PGA Tour victory.

In 2025, Fleetwood has earned £4.7 million ($6.4 million) from 16 tournaments, including a notable £1.31 million for his T2 finish at the Travelers Championship in June. His consistent high finishes, including runner-up spots in two majors and contributions to two Ryder Cup wins, have made him one of golf’s top earners.

Endorsements details Fleetwood’s net worth is boosted by endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, TaylorMade, and Tag Heuer. These partnerships provide a steady income stream, enhancing his financial portfolio.

However, Fleetwood, guided by his wife and agent, Clare, is selective about sponsorships. In a 2023 Performance People podcast, Clare noted, “You know we have turned down loads, absolutely loads, because I just know his time. I genuinely know that day will be more important to him at home than whatever is being made in the bank account.”

Tommy Fleetwood’s form Tommy Fleetwood’s performance at the St. Jude Championship, where he scored seven-under-par in the opening round, highlights his competitive prowess.

Trailing the leader by just one shot in a field with stars like Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose, he remains a strong contender. His ability to consistently place high in tournaments has been key to his financial success, even without a PGA Tour title.

A balanced approach to life and wealth Off the course, Fleetwood’s grounded perspective shapes his financial decisions. Managed by Clare, he values family time over additional endorsements, a choice that reflects his priorities. This selective strategy hasn’t hindered his wealth-building, as his £23.3 million net worth shows. His focus on maintaining a work-life balance sets him apart in the high-stakes world of professional golf.

