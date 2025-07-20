What majors has Scottie Scheffler won? Check details about his Masters and PGA titles

Scottie Scheffler is holding a commanding lead in the final round of the ongoing 2025 Open Championship. The 29-year-old golf player has dominated the first three rounds, building a several-stroke advantage that positions him as the clear favourite to claim his maiden Claret Jug.
Here's a look at Scheffler’s major championship victories and his 2025 season.
Scottie Scheffler has secured three major championships since joining the PGA TOUR in 2020. His major titles include:
The Masters (2022 and 2024) -
Scheffler’s two green jackets at Augusta National highlight his ability to thrive under pressure. His 2022 victory marked his rise to stardom, while his 2024 win reinforced his dominance at one of golf’s most prestigious venues.
PGA Championship (2025) -
Scheffler’s recent triumph at the 2025 PGA Championship added another major to his resume, showcasing his versatility across diverse course challenges.
These victories contribute to his 16 PGA TOUR wins, one international win, and $87,896,470 in career earnings, with 71 top-10 finishes in 145 events.
Scottie Scheffler’s performance at the 2025 Open Championship has been remarkable. Leading by several strokes after three rounds, he continued to widen the gap on Sunday, displaying focus and precision that have left competitors trailing.
1. Scottie Scheffler (USA): -16 (Total), -2 (R4), Thru 11
T2. Haotong Li (China): -11 (Total), -1 (R4), Thru 11
T2. Chris Gotterup (USA): -11 (Total), -3 (R4), Thru 12
T2. Harris English (USA): -11 (Total), -3 (R4), Thru 12
T5. Matt Fitzpatrick (England): -10 (Total), -1 (R4), Thru 12
US Open: Scheffler’s best US Open finish was runner-up in 2022. Despite his strong track record, this major remains elusive, known for its punishing setups.
The Open Championship: Before 2025, Scheffler’s top result at The Open was seventh place in 2024. A victory in 2025 would leave only the US Open to complete the Grand Slam (a rare feat which includes winning all four majors - The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship).
Scheffler’s 2025 season has been exceptional, leading the FedExCup standings with 4,056 points through the Genesis Scottish Open (July 13, 2025). As the 2024 FedExCup champion, his 126 cuts made in 145 events and 51 top-5 finishes reflect his relentless consistency. A win at The Open would further solidify his status as the world’s top-ranked golfer.