What should “inclusion” include at the Paralympics?

In the end, the best way for the Paralympics to become more inclusive, in the short term at least, is by a system of small improvements tailored to particular sports and to the needs and interests of people with particular disabilities. That might mean including women with vision impairments in the football events, or adding races for people with Down’s syndrome to the swimming competition. Funding concerns may prevent the games from expanding quickly, but the Paralympics have a record of increasing fan interest with each edition. Television coverage in Paris was the widest ever. A slight expansion in the range of athletes now should bring even more fans in future.