What will be important is to qualify, but if not get a secured 11 for next year: MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (April 20). Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav powered their team to a 9-wicket win in the game played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After the match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni reflected upon the team's current position in the Points Table and on way ahead.

MI vs CSK clash Coming to bat first, Chennai Super Kings managed to score just 176/5 in 20 overs at a high-scoring pitch. Ravindra Jadeja (53 runs off 35 balls) and Shivam Dube (50 runs off 32 balls) made significant contributions with their bat. However, with Rohit Sharma (76 runs off 45 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav's (68 runs off 30 balls) heroics, MI chased the total in just 15.4 overs.

MS Dhoni on team performance and dew factor "I think we were below par because we all knew that dew would come in the second half and we were in a position to exploit the middle overs, I felt once they started their death bowling early, that was the time we should have capitalized and started our slog slightly early and after that even if Bumrah also goes for runs it's a plus point," Dhoni reflected on CSK's performance in their 8th game.

"I think there were a few overs there we could have got slightly more runs. We needed those runs because 175 with the dew around is not a par score," he added.

MS Dhoni on team's mindset "What we need to realize is that we are successful because we play good cricket and at the same time when we are not playing good cricket what is important is not to get too emotional about it and at the same time you want to be practical," MS Dhoni spoke about the mindset after loss.

Chennai Super Kings on the IPL Points Table CSK have lost six out of the eight matches played. They are currently at the bottom of the Points Table with just 4 points and an NRR of -1.392.

MS Dhoni on learning from past seasons and building a strong team "There have been instances, one of the seasons I think 2020 has not been great for us but we need to see whether we are playing the right form of cricket, whether we are applying ourselves. Those are the question marks we have got, a few catches and that will help," Dhoni spoke about their strategy in the upcoming games.

