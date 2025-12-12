What's next for Vinesh Phogat as she ends her wrestling retirement?

Vinesh Phogat announced on Friday her comeback to professional wrestling, reversing her retirement after an 18-month hiatus. Last year, she had retired following her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics.

She makes this decision as she aims to pursue her Olympic ambitions.

2028 Los Angeles Games is now in her sights as Vinesh Phogat reflected on her journey in an X post, saying that after stepping away from the mat and the pressures surrounding her, she rediscovered her love for the sport and her desire to compete. Phogat revealed that in the silence, she remembered that “the fire never left", and despite the exhaustion and challenges, wrestling remains in her system.

LA 2028 Summer Olympics The 2028 Summer Olympics, officially called the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad and often referred to as Los Angeles 2028 or LA 28, is an upcoming international multi-sport event set to take place from July 14 to 30, 2028, in the United States.

WFI president welcomes Vinesh Phogat's decision Sanjay Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has expressed support for Phogat's announcement. He noted that her return will be in accordance with rules and regulations set by the World Wrestling Federation of India.

"The entire Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) welcomes Vinesh Phogat for coming out of her retirement. But her comeback will be as per the rules and regulations of the Wrestling Federation of India...She did not apply for the League. The deadline has already expired. 300 athletes from across the world have applied for it. She must have something in her mind regarding her comeback," ANI quoted the WFI president as saying.

Paris Games and retirement The 31-year-old had stepped away from wrestling following the disappointment at last year’s Paris Games, where she was unexpectedly disqualified for being 100 grams over the permissible weight limit. She advanced to the final in the women’s 50kg weight category by defeating Japan’s defending champion Yui Susaki, Ukraine’s former European champion Oksana Livach, and Cuba’s Pan American Games champion Yusneylis Guzman.

She had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), requesting a joint silver medal, but the decision was upheld. Following this, she announced her retirement from wrestling and entered politics, successfully becoming an MLA from Haryana’s Julana constituency.

Vinesh Phogat's achievements Phogat has earned two World Championship bronze medals (2019 and 2022), an Asian Games gold (2018) and bronze (2014), and three Commonwealth Games gold medals (2014, 2018, and 2022) in an impressive career. She also claimed gold at the 2021 Asian Championships and has secured silver and bronze medals at other continental competitions.

Who is Vinesh Phogat? Vinesh Phogat was born on August 25, 1994 and hails from one of India’s most celebrated wrestling families, following in the footsteps of her cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. She was introduced to wrestling at a very young age by her uncle, Mahavir Singh Phogat.

