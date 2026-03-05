Subscribe

What's the highest successful run chase in a T20 World Cup knockout match after Sanju Samson powers India to 253/7?

Sanju Samson's explosive batting powered Team India to a massive total of 253/7 against England in the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final.

Aachal Maniyar
Published5 Mar 2026, 09:11 PM IST
India's Sanju Samson runs between the wickets during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
AI Quick Read

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium witnessed a batting fireworks display on Thursday (March 5) as India set an enormous total against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. The high-scoring contest has now put England in front of one of the toughest chasing tasks ever seen in the tournament.

Sanju Samson leads India's explosive batting show

After England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first, India made full use of the batting-friendly conditions. Opener Sanju Samson played a match-defining knock, smashing 89 runs from just 42 balls. His quick runs, filled with clean hits and big sixes, gave India the perfect start.

The middle-order batters kept the momentum going, helping the team reach 253/7 in their full 20 overs. This score is now the highest total ever posted in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

Highest successful chase in T20 World Cup knockout

If England succeeds in chasing 254, it would shatter the existing record of 193 runs, achieved by the West Indies against India in the 2016 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In that iconic clash, West Indies chased down India's 192 with ease, powered by explosive batting, marking one of the tournament's most memorable upsets.

TargetChasing teamOpponentStageVenueYear
193West IndiesIndiaSemi-finalWankhede, Mumbai2016
192AustraliaPakistanSemi-finalGros Islet, St Lucia2010
177AustraliaPakistanSemi-finalDubai, UAE2021
173IndiaSouth AfricaSemi-finalMirpur, Bangladesh2014
170New ZealandSouth AfricaSemi-finalEden Gardens, Kolkata2026

Historical highest successful chases in T20 World Cups

The most successful run chase in T20 World Cup history is recorded by England in 2016, when England had chased down a 230-run target set by South Africa. Here's full list:

230: England vs South Africa (Mumbai, 2016)

206: South Africa vs West Indies (Johannesburg, 2007)

196: India vs West Indies (Kolkata, 2026)

196: USA vs Canada (Dallas, 2024)

(More to follow)

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven

